BISE postpone practical exam of SSC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad has postponed matriculation practical examination-2022 of three subjects chemistry, biology and computer science which were scheduled for July 16 and 18, due to by-election in PP-97.

Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali said here on Friday that now the practical of chemistry will be held on July 26 while Biology and Computer Science on July 25.

He said that the candidates can call at land line number 041-2517710 for any query or visit website www.bisefsd.edu.pk