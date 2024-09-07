Open Menu

BISE Postpones Papers Due To Eid Milad Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 07:13 PM

BISE postpones papers due to Eid Milad holiday

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has postponed papers which were to be conducted on Sept 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Lahore has postponed papers which were to be conducted on Sept 17.

According to the Board of Governors, there would be a public holiday on Sept 17, in connection with the Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations. The postponed papers would be held on Sept 19, a Board announcement said. The papers that were postponed included Education, History of Pakistan and History of islam.

