BISE Postpones Papers Due To Eid Milad Holiday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 07:13 PM
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has postponed papers which were to be conducted on Sept 17
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Lahore has postponed papers which were to be conducted on Sept 17.
According to the Board of Governors, there would be a public holiday on Sept 17, in connection with the Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations. The postponed papers would be held on Sept 19, a Board announcement said. The papers that were postponed included Education, History of Pakistan and History of islam.
Recent Stories
Man killed in road accident
Venice set to award Golden Lion after star-filled competition
Pakistani fruit, juice exports to China surge this year
MotoGP leader Martin roars to victory in San Marino sprint
CDA chairman conducts comprehensive review of projects
Dolphin Squad arrests 33 over law-violations
Smoke and screams: The horror of Kenya's school dorm inferno
Clean environment for future generations PML-N govt's priority: Marriyum
CEO Metrix Pakistan praises KP government for promoting Youth, IT Sector
Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit
Algerians vote as Tebboune eyes easy re-election
Pakistan Army releases song on occasion of Defense & Martyrs Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed in road accident33 seconds ago
-
Child Protection Unit set up in DG Khan35 seconds ago
-
CDA chairman conducts comprehensive review of projects2 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad arrests 33 over law-violations2 minutes ago
-
Clean environment for future generations PML-N govt's priority: Marriyum2 minutes ago
-
CEO Metrix Pakistan praises KP government for promoting Youth, IT Sector32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army releases song on occasion of Defense & Martyrs Day39 minutes ago
-
Govt fails to contact foreign Lawyers in Aafia case despite 12 days: IHC49 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyred cop offered in Lakki Marwat55 minutes ago
-
IIUI seeks police help to counter unlawful protest55 minutes ago
-
Residents of Tehsil Lora file petition against illegal stone-crushing plants56 minutes ago
-
Narcotics seized, 2 drug-pushers arrested56 minutes ago