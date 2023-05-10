BISE postpones Wednesday exams of ninth grade

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has postponed all papers of ninth class annual examinations 2023 on Wednesday due to prevailing situation in the country.

Controller Examinations BISE Dr.

Muhammad Jafar Ali in a statement here on Tuesday said that the current political situation has created chaos and uncertainty among the people.

Therefore, BISE Faisalabad postponed all examination papers of Wednesday. However, the papers of Thursday and Friday would be held according to their date sheet, he added.