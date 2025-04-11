Open Menu

BISE Rawalpindi Cracks Down On Cheating During 9th-Grade Exams

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

BISE Rawalpindi cracks down on cheating during 9th-Grade exams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has launched a strict campaign against cheating during the ongoing 9th grade annual examinations.

During surprise inspections at exam centers, Controller Examinations, Tanvir Asghar Awan warned staff that any violation of exam rules would not be tolerated.

"We will take strict action against negligence," he said.

According to the details, one student bearing Roll No. 616047, was caught cheating at Government Higher Secondary school Chatal Khurd, Jhelum. The case has been registered for disciplinary action.

Awan emphasized the board's commitment to fair and transparent exams, urging parents and teachers to report any irregularities.

"We must ensure students' hard work is properly rewarded," he added.

