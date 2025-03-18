BISE Rawalpindi Introduces 'live Verification System' Of Students
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 09:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Chairman education board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan on Tuesday said that in order to maintain the transparency during the examinations and prevent cheating (false marks), the Board has introduced a 'Student Live Verification from 2023, which is fully implemented in all the examination centers of Rawalpindi Division.
He remarked this after his visits to various examination centers of Matriculation First Annual 2025 Examination.
He said that the real-time verification system only genuine candidates would be able to appear in their exams, eliminating unfair practices and maintaining transparency in the examination process.
"This is an important step towards conducting fair and transparent examinations", he added.
Controller of Examinations, Tanveer Asghar Awan also visited Government Boys High school Ghor Ghishti, Attock and Government Girls High School Ghor Ghishti.
During the visit, he checked the CCTV footage and camera recordings. In the camera recordings, a staffer at the center was find guilty of violating the examination SOPs, and was immediately dismissed from examination duty.
"Three candidates were caught red-handed while copying (cheating), including Angelina Azeem, while two private candidates Syed Suleman Hussain Shah and Muhammad Shahzeb", he said.
The controller said that the case has been immediately registered against them and sent to the Disciplinary Branch, Board Office.
