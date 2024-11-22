BISE relaxes minimum age limit for 9th grade exams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Friday decided to give a relaxation of 10 months in the age limit to appear in the ninth grade exams.

Earlier, only 12-year-old students were eligible to register for the ninth grade.

After receiving the relaxation, students aged 11 years and two months will also be able to submit their admission.

The Lahore Board has issued registration date after relaxation in the age limit. Candidates can register with the board until November 27. Registration, after the mentioned date will be charged with a daily fine. The fee for registration has been fixed at 2300.