BISE releases admission schedule for Matric 2nd Annual Exams 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has released schedule for admission for 2nd Annual Matriculation Examinations 2022.

A spokesman for the BISE said here on Monday that Matric 2nd Annual Exams 2020 would commence from October 6, 2022. Candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee up to Sept 12, with double fee up to Sept 16 and with triple fee up to Sept 19, 2022.

He said that single fee of regular students of science group of 9th class was fixed at Rs 800, whereas Rs 1,145 would be charged from private candidates of 9th class for the same group.

Similarly, Rs 1,145 would be charged from regular students of science group of 10th class, whereas fee for private candidates of the group would be Rs 1,695.

He said that regular students of arts group of 9th class would pay a fee of Rs 750 per head, whereas Rs 1,095 would be charged from private candidates of the group for 9th class.

The fee of regular students of Arts group would be Rs 1,095 for 10th class, while Rs 1,645 would be charged from private candidates of the arts group.

However, the regular science students would pay Rs 1,745 for composite exams, whereas Rs 2,345 would be charged from private candidates of science group for this examination.

The regular arts group students would be charged Rs 1,645 whereas private candidates of this group would pay Rs 2,245 for composite exams.

More information in this regard can be obtained from board website www.fsd.edu.pk, he added.