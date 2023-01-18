BISE revises admission forms schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha issued a revised schedule for SSC-I and SSC-II admission forms and fee, on Wednesday.

According to Controller Examination BISE Riaz Qadeer, the first annual examination of Secondary school Certificate 9th and 10th classes would be held on April 1, 2023, for which students could submit admission forms with single fee till January 25, 2023.

He said that the admission form with double fees could be submitted from January 26 to February 6, and admission forms with triple fees could be submitted from February 7 to 22, 2023. Private candidates participating in the examination for the first time would also have to deposit registration fee of Rs 1,675 and certificate fee of Rs 700, he said.