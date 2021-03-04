UrduPoint.com
BISE Revises HSSC Fee Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

BISE revises HSSC fee schedule

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) issued revised fee schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate(HSSC) Examination

A handout of the BISE issued here on Thursday said the decision has been taken on recommendations of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Following the recommendations of PBCC, the BISE has revised the schedule of fee submission under which students may submit forms with single fee by March 12 with double fee by March 22 and with triple fee by March 30 this year, it added.

