BISE revises HSSC fee schedule

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) issued revised fee schedule for Higher Secondary school Certificate(HSSC) Examination.

A handout of the BISE issued here on Thursday said the decision has been taken on recommendations of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Following the recommendations of PBCC, the BISE has revised the schedule of fee submission under which students may submit forms with single fee by March 12 with double fee by March 22 and with triple fee by March 30 this year, it added.