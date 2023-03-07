BISE revises HSSC part-I annual examination fee schedule

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The annual examination of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part-I, under the BISE will commence from May 20, this year.

According to a statement issued by the board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) here on Tuesday, the decision has been taken by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

According to the revised fee schedule, students may submit forms with a single fee by March 13, with a double fee by March 21, and with a triple fee by March 28, the statement added.