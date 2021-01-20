BISE revises SSC admission schedule

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) issued revised fee schedule for Secondary school Certificate Examination.

A handout of the BISE issued here on Wednesday said the decision has been taken by Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Following the recommendations of PBCC, the BISE has revised the schedule of fee submission under which students may submit forms with single fee by from Jan 29, 2021 with double fee by Feb 8 and with triple fee by Feb 15 next year, it added.

The candidates may also apply with triple fee in addition to Rs 500 daily before 10 days of commencement of exams through online system, it concludes.