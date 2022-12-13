UrduPoint.com

BISE Rwp Announces SSC-II Results

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

BISE Rwp announces SSC-II results

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER) on Tuesday announced the results of the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) second annual examination 2022.

According to the results announced by Controller Examinations BISER, Prof. Nasir Mehmood Awan, the overall passing percentage remained at 23.22 with 35.29 percent for female students and 17.85 of male students.

He informed that a total of 17,713 candidates submitted admission forms and 17,608 including 12,186 male and 5,422 female students appeared in the second annual examination while only 4,087 could get success and 13,446 were declared failed by the board.

The BISER spokesman said that the students could check the results on www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk while in case of any difficulty, the officials concerned could also be contacted at 051-5450917 and 051-5450918.

Related Topics

Male Rawalpindi Nasir BISE

Recent Stories

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

32 minutes ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

1 hour ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

1 hour ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

1 hour ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

2 hours ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.