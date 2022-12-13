BISE Rwp announces SSC-II results

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER) on Tuesday announced the results of the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) second annual examination 2022.

According to the results announced by Controller Examinations BISER, Prof. Nasir Mehmood Awan, the overall passing percentage remained at 23.22 with 35.29 percent for female students and 17.85 of male students.

He informed that a total of 17,713 candidates submitted admission forms and 17,608 including 12,186 male and 5,422 female students appeared in the second annual examination while only 4,087 could get success and 13,446 were declared failed by the board.

The BISER spokesman said that the students could check the results on www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk while in case of any difficulty, the officials concerned could also be contacted at 051-5450917 and 051-5450918.