BISE RWP practical exams cancelled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) In view of the public holiday across the country regarding Takbeer Day, Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced cancellation of all the practicals scheduled on May 28.

According to a statement issued here by Chairman Education Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, practicals for subjects of Physics, Psychology, Health and Physical Education, and library Science for Intermediate First Annual 2024 organized by the board on May 28 have been cancelled.

The chairman said that the new date of practicals would be announced later on and candidates would also be informed accordingly.