BISE Sahiwal Announces 9th Class Results

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BISE Sahiwal announces 9th class results

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Sahiwal on Tuesday announced the results of 9th class examinations.

The results were announced by Commissioner Sahiwal/Chairperson board, Shoaib Iqbal Syed at a ceremony.

According to BISE spokesperson, as many as 91,261 candidates appeared in the examination, of whom, 41,235 were declared successful, thus showing 45.18 pass percentage.

A total of 74,727 regular students appeared in the examinations, of whom, 35,470 were declared pass, showing successful ratio at 47.47 percent. While 5765, out of 16,534 private students remained successful with pass percentage at 34.87.

As many as 72 special students also participated in the exam, out of which 70 were declared successful.

Additional Commissioner Coordination, Shafiq Ahmed Dogar, Controller Examinations Rana Naveed Azmat and BISE Secretary Dr Rabia Akhtar were also present.

