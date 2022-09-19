BISE Sargodha announces 9th class results

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha on Monday announced the results of 9th class, first annual 2022.

BISE Secretary Dr Mohsin Abass uploaded the results online in a ceremony held at the BISE Hall.

According to controller examinations Riaz Qadeer, a total of 100,671candidates appeared in the examination, of whom, 41,960 weredeclared successful, thus showing 41.58 pass percentage.