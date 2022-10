BISE Sargodha announces HSSC-II result:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha announced Higher Secondary school Certificate(HSSC) Part-II results.

Director Development Bilal Hassan uploaded the results online in a ceremony held atBISEhall here on Thursday.

According to controller Examinations Riaz Qadeer,a total of 44621 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 35722 candidates secured more than 33% marks.The success ratio of the candidates was 80.06%,he added.

Secretary Education board Dr Mohsin Abbas and other officials were also present on the occasion.