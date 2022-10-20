UrduPoint.com

BISE Sargodha Announces HSSC-II Result:

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha announced Higher Secondary school Certificate(HSSC) Part-II results.

Director Development Bilal Hassan uploaded the results online in a ceremony held at BISE hall here on Thursday.

According to controller Examinations Riaz Qadeer,a total of 44621 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 35722 candidates secured more than 33% marks.The success ratio of the candidates was 80.06%,he added.

Secretary Education board Dr Mohsin Abbas and other officials were also present on the occasion.

