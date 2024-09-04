BISE Sargodha Announces Inter-II Results 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha on Wednesday has declared annual intermediate part-II results 2024.
According to a spokesperson,Sargodha board received 53,507 applications for inter exams part-II whereas,52,475 candidates participated in the examination.
A total of 35,656 candidates were remained successful in the examination and the success ratio was remained 67.97 percent.
The total number of regular candidates was 41,036 out of which 30,397 candidates got the success in the exams.
The success ratio of regular candidates was 74.07 percent.
11,421 private candidates participated in the exams,out of which 5259 candidates remained successful in the examination with the success ratio of 46.05 percent.
The result was declared in a ceremony at Sargodha Board office where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Wasim, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq, Secretary Board Abdul Hassan Naqvi, Controller examination Riaz Qadeer attended the ceremony.
