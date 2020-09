SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) ::The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) announced the results of matriculation 2020 exams. According to a spokesperson for the Sargodha Board, a total of 86,863 candidates took part in the examination, out of which 63,370 candidates were passed, thus the overall success rate remained 77.56%, he added.