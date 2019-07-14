UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Sargodha Announces Position Holders In SSC Eaxms 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 10:20 PM

BISE Sargodha announces position holders in SSC Eaxms 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha here Sunday announced Secondary school Certificate examination 2019 results.

All three top positions of Science group were secured by the six girls belonging to Jauharabad, Khushab district and Bhakkar district.

BISE Chairperson Dr Kausar Raees, Secretary Chaudhary Sarfraz and Controller Examination Professor Akram Tarrar announced the results of all position holders' students.

According to results two female student Laiba Iftikhar daughter of Iftikhar Ahmed roll number 610330 and Asaver Gul daughter of Abdul Ghaffar Khan, roll number 610349 have secured overall first position with 1089 marks.

Both the students who received overall first positions were studying in the KCP Model Girls High School KCP Colony Chowk Girote Jauharabad area of district Khushab.

The second position was achieved by a girl Ayesha Nawaz daughter of Muhammad Nawaz roll number 600075 with 1085 marks and she was studying in the Dar-E Arqam Girls High School Mandi Town Bhakkar.

The third position was also secured by three girls including roll number 600041 Aliza Haider, daughter of Ghulam Muhammad Haider studied at District Public High School Bhakkar, roll number 600814 Rushan Zahra Rizvi D/O Syed Anjum Raza Rizvi studied at Allied School (Girls) Bhakkar Campus Bhakkar and roll number 603518 Fatima Asma D/o Liaqat Hayat studied at Dar -E-Arqam School Girls Jauharabad area of District Khushab and received 1083 marks in matriculation exams.

Related Topics

Student Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Iftikhar Ahmed BISE Sunday 2019 All Top

Recent Stories

UAE made strides in establishing a firm foundation ..

2 hours ago

Kerala&#039;s Chief Minister lauds UAE’s humanit ..

2 hours ago

President issues Decree establishing Abu Dhabi Ear ..

3 hours ago

DLD signs MoU with Al Masraf to manage and service ..

3 hours ago

Industrial Production Index rises 16.6% in Q1 2019

3 hours ago

DEWA to communicate with customers on WhatsApp

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.