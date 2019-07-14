BISE Sargodha announces position holders in SSC Eaxms 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha here Sunday announced Secondary school Certificate examination 2019 results.

All three top positions of Science group were secured by the six girls belonging to Jauharabad, Khushab district and Bhakkar district.

BISE Chairperson Dr Kausar Raees, Secretary Chaudhary Sarfraz and Controller Examination Professor Akram Tarrar announced the results of all position holders' students.

According to results two female student Laiba Iftikhar daughter of Iftikhar Ahmed roll number 610330 and Asaver Gul daughter of Abdul Ghaffar Khan, roll number 610349 have secured overall first position with 1089 marks.

Both the students who received overall first positions were studying in the KCP Model Girls High School KCP Colony Chowk Girote Jauharabad area of district Khushab.

The second position was achieved by a girl Ayesha Nawaz daughter of Muhammad Nawaz roll number 600075 with 1085 marks and she was studying in the Dar-E Arqam Girls High School Mandi Town Bhakkar.

The third position was also secured by three girls including roll number 600041 Aliza Haider, daughter of Ghulam Muhammad Haider studied at District Public High School Bhakkar, roll number 600814 Rushan Zahra Rizvi D/O Syed Anjum Raza Rizvi studied at Allied School (Girls) Bhakkar Campus Bhakkar and roll number 603518 Fatima Asma D/o Liaqat Hayat studied at Dar -E-Arqam School Girls Jauharabad area of District Khushab and received 1083 marks in matriculation exams.