BISE Sargodha announces SSC-II result:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha announced the results for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part 2.

Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan uploaded the results online in a ceremony held at BISE Hall here on Wednesday.

According to controller Examinations Riaz Qadeer,a total of 90147 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 951 62 candidates secured more than 33% marks.The success ratio of the candidates was 69.83%,he added.

Director Local Government Malik Asif Iqbal, Secretary Education board Dr. Mohsin Abbas were also present in result announcing ceremony.