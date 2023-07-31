BISE Sargodha announces SSC-part II result

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha announced the results of SSC (Matric) Part-II Annual Examination 2023,here According to the announced results, a total number of 85,590 candidates appeared in the annual examination,of whom 70,890 declared successful , showing 82.83 pass percentage.

According to the Controller Examination, Riaz Qadeer Bhatti a total of 67,112 regular candidates participated in the exam, of whom 58,081 candidates secured more than 33% marks. showing 86.54 pass percentage.

Similarly, 18,478 private candidates appeared in the SSC-II exam, of whom 12,809 candidates got more than 33% marks, thus registering 69.3 pass percentage.