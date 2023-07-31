Open Menu

BISE Sargodha Announces SSC-part II Result

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BISE Sargodha announces SSC-part II result

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha announced the results of SSC (Matric) Part-II Annual Examination 2023,here According to the announced results, a total number of 85,590 candidates appeared in the annual examination,of whom 70,890 declared successful , showing 82.83 pass percentage.

According to the Controller Examination, Riaz Qadeer Bhatti a total of 67,112 regular candidates participated in the exam, of whom 58,081 candidates secured more than 33% marks. showing 86.54 pass percentage.

Similarly, 18,478 private candidates appeared in the SSC-II exam, of whom 12,809 candidates got more than 33% marks, thus registering 69.3 pass percentage.

Related Topics

Sargodha BISE

Recent Stories

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

3 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

10 minutes ago
 BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

22 minutes ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

23 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry stand ..

AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry standards for efficiency, safety in ..

23 minutes ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

29 minutes ago
BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Faisalabad announces matriculation results today

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming Sharjah Media Council

53 minutes ago
 BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results to ..

BISE Rawalpindi announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results toda ..

Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results today

1 hour ago
 GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance p ..

GPSSA launches unified GCC campaign on insurance protection extension system

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan