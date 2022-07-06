UrduPoint.com

BISE Sargodha Changes Intermediate Part-1 Exams Schedule

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

BISE Sargodha changes intermediate part-1 exams schedule

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha has changed a schedule for intermediate examination Part 1, 2022, due to Eid–ul-Azha and by-elections.

According to Controller Examination Raiz Qadeer Bhatti, papers of History of islam, History of Pakistan, History of Modern World, Islamic History and Culture, History of Islam-e-Hind would be held on 29-07-2022 while paper of Geographic would be taken on 29-07-2022.

Qadeer Bhatti said paper of Civics and Philosophy would be held on 27-07-2022while English papers for the first group and second group would be held on 28-07-2022.

