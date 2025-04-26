Open Menu

BISE Sargodha Issues New Guidelines For ‘Matric Practical Exams’:

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

BISE Sargodha issues new guidelines for ‘Matric Practical Exams’:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) On the directions of Commissioner Sargodha / Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Jahanzeb Awan, the Controller of Examinations has issued new guidelines to make sure transparency and discipline during the ongoing Matric practical examinations.

According to the new instructions issued here on Saturday,all candidates of Part I and II must be seated individually on separate chairs during both practical and theory examinations,similar to the arrangements made for general exams.

No candidate would be allowed to stand or form groups during the exam.

It has also been emphasized that practical equipment must not merely be placed for display;students are required to perform the experiments themselves to demonstrate their understanding and skills.

Furthermore,all educational charts displayed in laboratories must either be removed or covered during the examination period to prevent any unfair advantage.

The evaluation process was also being tightened with a strict directive that marks must be awarded solely based on each student's actual performance.

Any reports of favoritism or influence in awarding marks will result in disciplinary action against the responsible staff.

Special attention will be given to candidates who had failed or obtained low marks in the Class 9 practical exams, and their performance would be reassessed carefully.

Additionally,a thorough analysis of the marks awarded to all candidates would be conducted and if any serious irregularities are found,action would be taken against the concerned examiners.

To make sure strict implementation of these guidelines,the Deputy Commissioners and other administrative officers from all four districts within the division will conduct daily visits to examination centers.

The Sargodha Board aims to uphold academic integrity and improve the quality and credibility of the examination system through these measures,the Controller Examination said.

Recent Stories

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 hour ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

14 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

14 hours ago
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

14 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

14 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

14 hours ago
 KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated ..

KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat

14 hours ago
 CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unbloc ..

CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project

14 hours ago
 Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’ ..

Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan