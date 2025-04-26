BISE Sargodha issues new guidelines for ‘Matric Practical Exams’:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) On the directions of Commissioner Sargodha / Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Jahanzeb Awan, the Controller of Examinations has issued new guidelines to make sure transparency and discipline during the ongoing Matric practical examinations.

According to the new instructions issued here on Saturday,all candidates of Part I and II must be seated individually on separate chairs during both practical and theory examinations,similar to the arrangements made for general exams.

No candidate would be allowed to stand or form groups during the exam.

It has also been emphasized that practical equipment must not merely be placed for display;students are required to perform the experiments themselves to demonstrate their understanding and skills.

Furthermore,all educational charts displayed in laboratories must either be removed or covered during the examination period to prevent any unfair advantage.

The evaluation process was also being tightened with a strict directive that marks must be awarded solely based on each student's actual performance.

Any reports of favoritism or influence in awarding marks will result in disciplinary action against the responsible staff.

Special attention will be given to candidates who had failed or obtained low marks in the Class 9 practical exams, and their performance would be reassessed carefully.

Additionally,a thorough analysis of the marks awarded to all candidates would be conducted and if any serious irregularities are found,action would be taken against the concerned examiners.

To make sure strict implementation of these guidelines,the Deputy Commissioners and other administrative officers from all four districts within the division will conduct daily visits to examination centers.

The Sargodha Board aims to uphold academic integrity and improve the quality and credibility of the examination system through these measures,the Controller Examination said.