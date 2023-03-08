BISE Sargodha issues schedule of HSSC admission forms, fee:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha on Wednesday issued a schedule of Intermediate Part-I, II first annual examination 2023 admission forms and fees.

According to the Controller Examination BISE Riaz Qadeer, the first annual examination of Intermediate part-I would be held on May 20, 2023.

He said that admission form could be submitted till March 13,form with double fees could be submitted from March 14 to 21 and admission form with triple fees could be submitted from March 29 to April 04,2023.