BISE Sargodha issues schedule of SSC-I,SSC-II admission forms,fee

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha on Friday issued a schedule of SSC-I and SSC-II admission forms and fee.

According to Controller Examination BISE Riaz Qadeer, the first annual examination of Secondary school Certificate 9th and 10th classed would be held on April 1, 2023, for which students could submit admission forms and fee from December 20 to January 18,2023.

He said that admission form with double fees could be submitted from January 19 to 30 and admission form with triple fees could be submitted from January 31 to February 07, 2023.

Private candidates participating in the examination for the first time would also have to depositregistration fee of Rs 1,675 and certificate fee of Rs 700, he said.