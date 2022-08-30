BISE Sargodha Matric results on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha will announce results of Matriculation examinations 2022 on Wednesday, Aug 31.

According to a statement, issued here on Tuesday, the results would be announced at a formal ceremony.

Students could also see their results on the board website www.bisesargodha.edu.pk on the same day.

A spokesman said that candidates would also get their results related information by sending an SMS on 800920.

He said the Sargodha board would also provide result gazettes on CD for a payment of Rs 200 per copy.