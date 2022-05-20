UrduPoint.com

BISE Sargodha Meeting Discusses Matriculation Annual Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 07:25 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Chairperson board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha Prof Dr Kausar Raees Friday chaired a meeting in which the administrative matters of Matriculation Annual 2022 examination were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Controller Examination Riaz Qadeer Bhatti and Assistant Controller Conduct Khalid Mahmood.

She issued instructions for maintaining transparency of the examination.

Controller Examinations Riaz Qadeer said that so far 19 cases about use of unfair means in examination had been registered, while seven superintendents, four deputy superintendent and 22 supervisor were changed over poor performance.

He said that at the special direction of the chairperson, 120 mobile inspectors of four districts, chief education officers, district education officers, director colleges had also been inspecting the examination centers on daily basis.

On the directions of the commissioner Sargodha, deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakar districts, additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of four districts had also been inspecting the examination centres on daily basis.

