BISE Sargodha to announce supplementary exams result on Dec 27

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha will

announce the result of intermediate (supplementary) on December 27, 2024.

The examinations were held from October 17, 2024 to first week of November,

says a news release issued here on Wednesday.

All arrangements have been finalized in this regard.