BISE Sargodha's 2nd Annual Inter Exams Schedule
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha released its schedule for the second annual intermediate examination 2024, here on Friday.
The exam would start on October 17, 2024 whereas candidates could get admission forms online or from the board office at 49 Tale Sargodha.
Students could submit admission forms with single fee from Sept 5, to Sept 18, 2024. Admission forms would be accepted with double fee from Sept 19 to Sept 23, 204.
Also admission forms could be submitted with triple fee from Sept 27 to Oct 3, 2024.
The admission fee for appearing in the inter exams part-I for regular students with single fee would be Rs. 2010, whereas private candidates will have to pay Rs. 2060.
Admission fee for Part -2 regular candidates will be Rs. 2010, whereas private candidates would pay Rs. 2060. Those appearing in both exams, part-I and part-II composite would pay Rs. 3010 within given time-frame.
