BISE SB extends date of Online Bio-data enrollment till Jan 5

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Secretary board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad has extended the last date for the submission of Online Bio-data for the session 2023-24 fee by January 5, 2024.

In an announcement by the Board on Tuesday, the candidates from the government and private institutions of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze can deposit their fee for HSC Part-I by January 5.

The enrollment fee of candidates studying in the government institutions has been waived by the Sindh government while regular candidates studying in non-government institutions would pay Rs 900 as enrollment fee.