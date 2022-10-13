UrduPoint.com

BISE-SBA Announces Date For Submission Of Online Bio-data Enrollment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 11:43 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad (BISE-SBA) on Thursday announced date for online enrollment bio-data submission for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I.

The board has advised candidates of Part I (class 9) to submit their bio-data online till November 10.

While the enrollment of regular candidates of non-government educational institutions has been fixed at Rs.900 and private candidates at Rs.2000. Online enrollment can also be done till November 10.

