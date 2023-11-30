Open Menu

BISE SBA Announces Date For Submission Of Online Enrolment For HSC Part-I

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM

BISE SBA announces date for submission of online enrolment for HSC Part-I

Secretary, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad announced that HSC Part-I candidates of Districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze affiliated with the Board can submit their Enrolment Bio-Data for the session 2023-2024 by December 12, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Secretary, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad announced that HSC Part-I candidates of Districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze affiliated with the Board can submit their Enrolment Bio-Data for the session 2023-2024 by December 12, 2023.

The Government of Sindh has abolished the enrolment fee of the government institutions' candidates while private institutions candidates would pay Rs 900 as a regular candidate fee.

He said after the stipulated date a late fee of Rs 500 would be paid from Dec 12 to 18 and Rs 1000 late fee from

Dec 19 to 26 for online enrolment.

APP/rzq /mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Sanghar BISE December From Government

Recent Stories

Training on health facility assessment tools concl ..

Training on health facility assessment tools concluded

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, divis ..

Bilawal calls for end to politics of hatred, division

13 minutes ago
 KP-EZDMC reviews progress on Inclusive Business Pa ..

KP-EZDMC reviews progress on Inclusive Business Park

11 minutes ago
 Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

16 minutes ago
 Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says ..

Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says Naqvi

16 minutes ago
 35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held ..

35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held in Dec: Zulfiqar Butt

16 minutes ago
Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without procee ..

Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without proceedings

16 minutes ago
 Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

16 minutes ago
 Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up with ..

Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up without any break: Water level gra ..

16 minutes ago
 Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

16 minutes ago
 Planning Minister reviews progress on water resour ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on water resource, National Water Policy

16 minutes ago
 102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 m ..

102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 million

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan