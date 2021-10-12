BISE schedule for Husn-e-Qirat, Naat contests

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has released schedule for Husn-e-Qirat and Naat Khwani contests among boy and girl students of public and private schools and colleges in connection with the Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has released schedule for Husn-e-Qirat and Naat Khwani contests among boy and girl students of public and private schools and colleges in connection with the Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations.

According to an official Rana Zulifqar Ali, the district level competitions will be held from October 20 to 26 in Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

The winners of the contests will take part in division level phase-II competition, which will be held on October 27 and 28 at the BISE auditorium.

The first three position holders of phase-II contests will be awarded certificates and cash prizes.

In case of any query, the students can contact at email research@bisefsd.edu.pk or landline number 041-9330250.