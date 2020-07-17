BISE secretary orders serving people through facilitation centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate&Secondary education (BISE) Secretary, Kastoora G Shad, ordered officials to serve the people through facilitation centre immediately.

He said that issuance of NOC, degrees verification through IBCC, result cards, and daily correspondence should be handled through the centre so that students and their parents do not face any difficulty in wake of situation developed by global pandemic.

The Secretary asked all officers to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while performing their duties.

Mr Shad appreciated fiance, legal, transport, store, sports branches performance urging officers to further improve their efficiency,said a statement issued here on Friday.