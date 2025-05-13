BISE, SEPCO organize rally to express solidarity with Pak Army

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Officers and employees of the Larkana education board (BISE) and SEPCO on Tuesday organized rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.

According to details, the rally was led by the Board's Chairman, Khalid Hussain Mehr and a large number of officers and staff. Attendees raised national banners and chanted slogans such as "Long live Pakistan," "Long live the Pakistan

Army."

Addressing the rally, Chairman Khalid Hussain Mehr stated, "Pakistan gave a befitting response to India and its forces by shooting down their advanced Rafale jets, achieving a historic milestone and making Pakistan proud

globally. Today, the entire world applauds our armed forces.

Separately, SEPCO’s Superintendent Engineer (Operations Circle) Shah Muhammad Bajkani and SEPCO Hydro Union’s Regional Chairman Nisar Sheikh led another rally from the SE office to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Engineers Riaz Manghi, union leaders Abdullah Soomro, Mahmood Pathan, and numerous SEPCO officers and employees participated, waving national flags and chanting "Long live the Pakistan Army." Attendees remarked that the rally was held to celebrate Operation Bunyan Marsoos’ success and to thank the armed forces. "Pakistan has proven its superiority on all fronts against India. This victory belongs to our brave forces, especially the Air Force, who have made the nation proud," they said.