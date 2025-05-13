Open Menu

BISE, SEPCO Organize Rally To Express Solidarity With Pak Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 11:30 AM

BISE, SEPCO organize rally to express solidarity with Pak Army

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Officers and employees of the Larkana education board (BISE) and SEPCO on Tuesday organized rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.

According to details, the rally was led by the Board's Chairman, Khalid Hussain Mehr and a large number of officers and staff. Attendees raised national banners and chanted slogans such as "Long live Pakistan," "Long live the Pakistan

Army."

Addressing the rally, Chairman Khalid Hussain Mehr stated, "Pakistan gave a befitting response to India and its forces by shooting down their advanced Rafale jets, achieving a historic milestone and making Pakistan proud

globally. Today, the entire world applauds our armed forces.

Separately, SEPCO’s Superintendent Engineer (Operations Circle) Shah Muhammad Bajkani and SEPCO Hydro Union’s Regional Chairman Nisar Sheikh led another rally from the SE office to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Engineers Riaz Manghi, union leaders Abdullah Soomro, Mahmood Pathan, and numerous SEPCO officers and employees participated, waving national flags and chanting "Long live the Pakistan Army." Attendees remarked that the rally was held to celebrate Operation Bunyan Marsoos’ success and to thank the armed forces. "Pakistan has proven its superiority on all fronts against India. This victory belongs to our brave forces, especially the Air Force, who have made the nation proud," they said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

3 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

10 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

12 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

12 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

12 hours ago
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

12 hours ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

12 hours ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

12 hours ago
 Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

12 hours ago
 Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first governmen ..

Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

12 hours ago
 Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: ..

Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan