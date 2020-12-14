BISE Shaheed Benazir Abad ask candidates for improvement in result, qualification, group change

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary Board of High and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad in a announcement said that candidates of all the three districts including Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze affiliated with the Board, who were promoted in next class without appearing in examination due to Corona Pandemic have chance for improvement in result, additional qualification or change of group.

The candidates through options offered by the board can change their group to mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and additional subjects of Computer.

Secretary said that for this purpose intending candidates have to submit a form and challan amounting Rs 2500 with required documents and without any late fee by December 23, 2020.

According to the announcement after expiry of date, the form could be submitted with late fee Rs.4500 including late fee by February 2021.

It said that for improvement in result candidate could submit form with fee of Rs.2500 by December 23, 2020 and after expiry of stipulated date the candidate can submit form with late fee of Rs.4500 by February 19, 2021 as per instructions issued by Board.