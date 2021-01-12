BISE Shaheed Benazir Abad to organize competitions among students

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE ) Shaheed Benazirabad Tuesday said that board is being organizing competitions of Qirat, Naat, National Songs, Essay writing (urdu and English), speech contest (Urdu and English) and Painting competitions among students of Higher Secondary schools.

He announced that five prominent position holders of the contest would be selected for national level contests being organized by Inter-Board sports Committee on behalf of Inter-Board Chairmen Committee.