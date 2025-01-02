BISE Shaheed Benazirabad Announces Date For Submission Of Examination Forms
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 02:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Controller of Examinations Secondary and Higher Secondary education board Shaheed Benazirabad, Ehsan Elahi Bhutto has announced that the last date for submission of online forms for SSC Part II 10th Class Annual Examinations for the academic year 2025 for candidates of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Nowshero Feroze districts has been fixed as January 20, 2025.
The announcement further said that the enrollment fee of male and female students studying in government educational institutions has been waived by the Sindh government, while the fee for regular and private candidates of private educational institutions has been fixed at Rs. 3,710.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE Shaheed Benazirabad announces date for submission of examination forms2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons of dates to Pakistan as friendship gesture21 minutes ago
-
Despite abundance of information available on internet, importance of books remain intact: Iranian A ..21 minutes ago
-
Ahsan stresses need for a clear roadmap to drive Pakistan’s development31 minutes ago
-
DG National CERT holds session on Cyber-security,data protection32 minutes ago
-
Punjab Comedy Theater workshop in full swing at Alhamra52 minutes ago
-
Mercy petitions of 19 convicted persons in May 9 riots accepted1 hour ago
-
EPI Director Sindh attributes measles surge to disrupted vaccination campaigns by Covid1 hour ago
-
Court impose Rs 40 mln fine to accused for selling illegal drugs:1 hour ago
-
Railways earn Rs 46 bln in six months1 hour ago
-
CTP issue over 8,000 challans to unfit PSVs in Dec1 hour ago
-
2055 cases of violence against women reported at VAWC in 20241 hour ago