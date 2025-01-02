BISE Shaheed Benazirabad announces date for submission of examination forms

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Controller of Examinations Secondary and Higher Secondary education board Shaheed Benazirabad, Ehsan Elahi Bhutto has announced that the last date for submission of online forms for SSC Part II 10th Class Annual Examinations for the academic year 2025 for candidates of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Nowshero Feroze districts has been fixed as January 20, 2025.

The announcement further said that the enrollment fee of male and female students studying in government educational institutions has been waived by the Sindh government, while the fee for regular and private candidates of private educational institutions has been fixed at Rs. 3,710.

