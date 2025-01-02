Open Menu

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad Announces Date For Submission Of Examination Forms

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 02:50 PM

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad announces date for submission of examination forms

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Controller of Examinations Secondary and Higher Secondary education board Shaheed Benazirabad, Ehsan Elahi Bhutto has announced that the last date for submission of online forms for SSC Part II 10th Class Annual Examinations for the academic year 2025 for candidates of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Nowshero Feroze districts has been fixed as January 20, 2025.

The announcement further said that the enrollment fee of male and female students studying in government educational institutions has been waived by the Sindh government, while the fee for regular and private candidates of private educational institutions has been fixed at Rs. 3,710.

APP/rzq-nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Education Male Sanghar January Government

Recent Stories

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

22 minutes ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

37 minutes ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

3 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

3 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

3 hours ago
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

13 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan