BISE Shaheed Benazirabad announces last date for submission of online enrollment of 9th class

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad has announced that the last date for the submission of online enrollment bio-date of ninth class for 2022-23 will be 11th October.

The announcement further stated that Sindh Government had terminated the enrollment fee of students studying government educational institutions while enrollment fee for regular candidates of non-government institutions will be Rs 900 and for private candidates will be Rs.2000.

After due date the online enrollment can be done with a late fee charges of Rs. 500 till October 18.