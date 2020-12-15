UrduPoint.com
BISE Shaheed Benazirabad Extends Deadline To Submit Enrollment Forms To December 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad extends deadline to submit enrollment forms to December 31

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary board of Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) in an announcement on Tuesday said that submission date of Enrollment Forms for candidates of ninth class admitted at government and private institutions and affiliated with Board has been extended till December 31, 2020 with late fee of Rs.

500 for the Annual Examination 2021.

Announcement said that candidates of 11th class can submit their Enrollment Forms without late fee till December 31, 2020 for the Annual Examination 2021. However after the expiry of date, the Enrollment Forms could be submitted from January 1, 2021 to January 15, 2021 with Rs.500 as late fee.

