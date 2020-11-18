UrduPoint.com
BISE Shaheed Benazirabad Seeks Complete Lists Of HSC-I Students Prior Enrollment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:43 PM

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad seeks complete lists of HSC-I students prior enrollment

Inspector of Institutions, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad, has asked all affiliated institutions to submit a complete list of students admitted in HSC Part-I for Annual Examination 2021 by December 14, 2020

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector of Institutions, Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad, has asked all affiliated institutions to submit a complete list of students admitted in HSC Part-I for Annual Examination 2021 by December 14, 2020.

He, in an announcement on Wednesday, directed administration of all government and private educational institutions of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts to submit the list at the office of Assistant Secretary Academic in the board office.He further informed that the last date for enrollment of class XI students admitted at private and government institutions was in progress ending on December 15, 2020 and administration of all concerned government and private educational institutions were advised to submit enrollment forms duly filled in as per instructions in board office by the stipulated date.

� It added that enrollment fee for students admitted at government educational institutions has been waived by Sindh Government while the regular students admitted at private institutions in Science and general Group would pay Rs.800 Enrollment fee and private candidates of Humanities Group would pay Rs.1900 as Enrollment Fee.

To facilitate educational institutions of all the three districts separate dates were fixed for submission of forms without late fee, under which December 17 is fixed for educational institutions of District Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze while December 18 for District Sanghar. Announcement said that after the expiry of date the forms could be submitted from Dec 16 to Dec 21, 2020 with late fee of Rs 500 and from Dec 22 to Dec 28, 2020 with late fee Rs. 1000.

