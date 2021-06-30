BISE Shaheed Benazirabad to conduct 9th &10th annual examinations from 5 July

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Controller Examinations board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad in a notification said that Annual Examinations of SSC-Part-1 and 2 (ninth and tenth classes) all groups (according to new and old system) would commence from July 05, 2021 and would continue till July 17, 2021 in morning and evening shifts.

The notification said that due to Covid19 situation the duration of papers (selected course from subjects) is changed to two hours from three hours while duration of two hours papers are reduced to one hour duration.

According to notification, the first examination paper of Physics of SSC-2 (tenth class) Science group and paper of Islamic History of the General Group of Islamic Studies would be held on July 05, 20221 Monday.

It said that Mathematics of Science Group and Civics, History of Indo-Pak and Economics papers of General Group would be held on July 06, 2021.

Similarly fresh candidates of SSC-1 (ninth class) would appear on July 07 for Chemistry Science Group, General Science and Tailoring from General Group. Similarly on July 08 Thursday Physics from Science Group, Islamic History and Economics from General Group, on July 09 Friday, Math-1 from Science Group, Civics, Fine Arts and History of Indo-Pak from General Group while on July 10 Saturday papers of Biology and Computer Science from Science Group and Maths and Braille papers would held.

According to notification under the SOPs the examination centers are set up in all the three districts for conducting regular examinations of ninth and tenth classes.

It said that intending candidates could gather information about their examination centers from their related educational institutions.

Apart from it the improvers/failures of ninth and tenth class candidates the papers of Pakistan Studies-1, Civics-2, History of Indo-Pak-2, Islamiyat-2, Ethics-2 would be held on July 13, 2021 Tuesday.

Urdu Compulsory-1, Sindhi Compulsory-1, Geography of Pakistan-1, urdu Salees-2, Sindhi Salees-2 and Urdu-2 papers would be held on July 14, 2021 Wednesday. Papers of English-1 and English-2 would be held on Thursday July 15, 2021.

Papers of Biology-1 Computer Science-1,General Science-1, Geography-2, Elective Mathematics-2, Islamic Studies-2 , Islamic History-2 would be held on Friday July 16, 2021 while papers of Chemistry-1, General Mathematics-1, Physics-2 and Economics-2 would be held on Saturday July 17, 2021.

According to the announcement of the Board of Secondary Education, the notification issued by the Sindh Government regarding Practical Examinations of ninth and tenth class, the Internal Superintendents posted by heads of the institutions and lists shall be immediately completed and sent to Controller Examinations. In the wake the Corona situation and its SOPs all the internal, external and other staff of examination centers are advised to use face masks, make availability of sanitizers, seating arrangement and avoid handshake.