BISE Shaheed BenazirAbad To Conduct Practical Exams From 12 July

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:25 PM

BISE Shaheed BenazirAbad to conduct practical exams from 12 July

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Controller Examinations Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad said that educational institutions affiliated with the Board practical examination of class 9th & 10th students would commence from July 12.

In an announcement the board said educational institutions affiliated with the BISE shall make arrangements for practical examination of class 9th & 10th students.

Controller examinations has instructed to submit the result sheet of practical examination with the Board by July 26, to release the examination results under the directives of Sindh Government in the wake of third wave of Corona Pandemic.

