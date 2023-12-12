BISE Sports Event Postponed
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Sports competition of schools and colleges scheduled on December 18, under board of Intermediate and Secondary education have been postponed due to winter vacations.
According to official sources, the new schedule for the sports contests will be shared on January 2024 after winter break. The sports event includes Collegiate cricket and District Schools Basketball Championship, said official sources.