BISE SSC 2nd Annual Exam Rescheduled

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE),Faisalabad in the prevailing flooding situation in division postponed secondary school certificate 2nd annual examination-2025 which was earlier scheduled from September 10.

According to the new schedule issued,the examination will start from September 29,2025(Monday).

According to controller examination,Dr.Muhammad Jaffar Ali,the candidates will be issued new roll number slips according to the revised date sheet.

He said that the candidates,if they have any query can contact his office or land-line number 041-9330366.

