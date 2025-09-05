BISE SSC 2nd Annual Exam Rescheduled
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE),Faisalabad in the prevailing flooding situation in division postponed secondary school certificate 2nd annual examination-2025 which was earlier scheduled from September 10.
According to the new schedule issued,the examination will start from September 29,2025(Monday).
According to controller examination,Dr.Muhammad Jaffar Ali,the candidates will be issued new roll number slips according to the revised date sheet.
He said that the candidates,if they have any query can contact his office or land-line number 041-9330366.
Recent Stories
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE SSC 2nd annual exam rescheduled48 seconds ago
-
Mashhood unveils 'Digital Youth Hub' to connect youth with jobs, scholarships,start-ups49 seconds ago
-
DC chairs DMIC's meeting11 minutes ago
-
Murderer held after two years21 minutes ago
-
NCHR engages parliamentary secretary on education, discrimination, minority quotas31 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) brings communities together as demand for festive foods & decorations soars31 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh31 minutes ago
-
USKT Hosts Fashion Design Thesis Display 202541 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal calls for strengthening local govts to combat climate challenges41 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews flood relief in Jalalpur Jattan1 hour ago
-
Four-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully in Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Ideals of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), key to tackle modern day challenges; says Danyal Ch1 hour ago