BISE: SSC second annual exams 2022 starts from Oct 6

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The second annual examination of matriculation-2022 began from October 6, under the aegis of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Faisalabad.

Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali said on Thursday that admission forms with single fee will be received till September 12, forms with double fee till Sept 16 and with triple fee till Sept 19.

He said that under the directive of Punjab Higher Education Department and Punjab Board of Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), this year, the second annual examination was being started by stopping the supplementary exam and for the first time, the candidates who were appeared in composite examination, would also be allowed to sit in second annual exam.

Earlier, the candidates who failed in three subjects were considered full failures but under the new system, the candidates will have three chances to appear in all the failed subjects.

He further said the candidates who were unsatisfied from the result; they could apply for re-checking of papers within 15-day of the announced result.

In case of any further information, the candidates can call at this number 041-2517710.