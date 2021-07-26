BISE starts HSC annual exams under corona SoPs

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Monday started the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) annual examinations in all nine districts of Hyderabad division

According to BISE Hyderabad officials, the papers of all groups are being taken in two shifts under compliance of corona standard operating procedures (SoPs) of the government.

The board conducting examinations in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Matiari districts, the board officials informed adding that the district administration concerned has imposed section 144 Cr. P.C. outside the examination centres in order to avert use of unfair means or cheating during examinations.