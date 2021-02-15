BISE starts plantation for Pakistan campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) started plantation for Pakistan campaign initiated by Prime Minister Iman Khan here on Monday.

Chairperson BISE Multan Dr Shamim Akhtar sial inaugurated the campaign by planting a tree at the office.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shamim Akhtar Sial said that 80 trees of mango and orange would be planted at BISE office.

He said that the department would ensure all efforts to make Prime Minister Iman Khan's campaign successful.

He said that these trees have been donated by Coordinator National Production Centre Rawalpindi Dr Irshad Ramey.

On this occasion, Controller BISE Hafiz Muhammad Ismail, Secretary BISE Tahira Kalsoom and other concerned officers were also present.