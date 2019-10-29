BISE Sukkur announces results

SUKKUR, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Oct, 2019 ):board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur on Tuesday announced the results of Higher Secondary school Certificate Part-I Pre-engineering and Pre-Medical Groups annual examination.

According to Controller of the Examination Professor Abdul Sami Soomro, the results announced were for the students of Districts Sukkur, Khairpur, N. Feroze, and Ghotki.

Students have been advised to contact their college or visit BISE Sukkur website.