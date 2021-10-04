BISE Sukkur announces submission of enrollment forms

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur Monday announced that it has notified all heads of institutions, affiliated with the board, that the enrollment forms of class First Year or HSC Part-I (XI-Class) could be submitted till October 22,2021.

BISE Secretary Rafique Ahmed Palh said that in case of unavailability of "B-Form" enrollment forms of class ninth (science and general group) could be submitted without "B-Form" but the applicants will be bound to submit the "B-Form" within three months to the section concerned.

She said that after the submission of "B-Form", the board will be able to issue enrollment cards to the respective candidates.