UrduPoint.com

BISE Sukkur Announces Submission Of Enrollment Forms

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

BISE Sukkur announces submission of enrollment forms

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur Monday announced that it has notified all heads of institutions, affiliated with the board, that the enrollment forms of class First Year or HSC Part-I (XI-Class) could be submitted till October 22,2021.

BISE Secretary Rafique Ahmed Palh said that in case of unavailability of "B-Form" enrollment forms of class ninth (science and general group) could be submitted without "B-Form" but the applicants will be bound to submit the "B-Form" within three months to the section concerned.

She said that after the submission of "B-Form", the board will be able to issue enrollment cards to the respective candidates.

Related Topics

Sukkur BISE October All

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghani ..

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three ..

12 minutes ago
 Versatile playback singer 'Masood Rana' remembered ..

Versatile playback singer 'Masood Rana' remembered

19 seconds ago
 IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

21 seconds ago
 SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed agai ..

SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed against Chairman NAB

22 seconds ago
 Help desk established to facilitate NGOs for impro ..

Help desk established to facilitate NGOs for improved legal compliance

24 seconds ago
 1826 POs arrested in 15-day crackdown in multan

1826 POs arrested in 15-day crackdown in multan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.